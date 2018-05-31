Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Apple has prevented the Telegram messaging service from updating globally ever since Russia ordered Apple to remove the service from its stores, Telegram’s CEO and founder said on Thursday.

“Russia banned Telegram on its territory in April because we refused to provide decryption keys for all our users’ communications to Russia’s security agencies. We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country”, Pavel Durov, a pioneer of Russian social media, said in his official Telegram Channel.