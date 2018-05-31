FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Apple has prevented the Telegram messaging service from updating globally ever since Russia ordered Apple to remove the service from its stores, Telegram’s CEO and founder said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo is seen on the building's facade as activists from the anti-globalisation organisation Attac hold the protest against alleged tax evasion by Apple company in front of an Apple store in Frankfurt, Germany, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“Russia banned Telegram on its territory in April because we refused to provide decryption keys for all our users’ communications to Russia’s security agencies. We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country”, Pavel Durov, a pioneer of Russian social media, said in his official Telegram Channel.

Reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by John Stonestreet

