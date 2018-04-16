FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Russia starts blocking Telegram messenger: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state telecommunications regulator said on Monday it had begun blocking access to messenger service Telegram, implementing a decision by a Russian court.

The Telegram logo is seen on a screen of a smartphone in this picture illustration taken April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, in a statement posted on its website, said that it had sent telecoms operators notification about blocking access to the service.

Interfax news agency quoted an official at the watchdog as saying it would take several hours to complete the operation to block access.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams

