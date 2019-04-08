Russian court releases prominent director on bail: TASS

FILE PHOTO - Russian film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was accused of embezzling state funds, looks on before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday released on bail prominent director Kirill Serebrennikov who has been held under house arrest since 2017 on suspicion of embezzlement, the TASS news agency reported.

Serebrennikov, an award-winning film and theater director, was detained in 2017 in a case that prompted an outcry among the country’s liberal cultural elite, who said the director was being persecuted for his work.