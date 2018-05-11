Russian pipemaker TMK's U.S. unit asks for tariffs exemption

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian pipemaker TMK’s U.S. unit TMK IPSCO has asked for some of its products to be excluded from new U.S. tariffs, a letter from the company’s legal counsel to the U.S. Department of Commerce showed.

IPSCO, one of the United States’ largest domestic producers and suppliers of seamless and welded steel pipe for the oil and gas industry, depends on the import of some materials from its Russian affiliates which it cannot source in the United States, the letter said.

Source text for Eikon: [file:///C:/Users/u6067699/Downloads/TMK_IPSCO_International,_LLC_-_Supporting_Document.pdf]