MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency said on Wednesday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 7,638 Lexus and Toyota cars sold from June 2015 to September 2016.

Boards advertising Toyota and Lexus cars are on display in Moscow, Russia, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The watchdog said the reason for the recall was a possible microchip defect that could cause an airbag malfunction. A range of Lexus and Toyota models had been recalled, it said.