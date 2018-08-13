Kremlin says backs use of national currencies for bilateral trade

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia favored bilateral trade with all countries in their national currencies, rather than the dollar, but that the idea needed detailed work before being implemented.

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds new 200 and 2,000 rouble banknotes in a bank in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey was preparing to conduct trade through national currencies with China, Russia and Ukraine.

Asked about Erdogan’s proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had been pushing for such an arrangement with all countries. He said the issue had been raised on more than one occasion during bilateral talks between Turkey and Russia.