Russia to extend Transneft chief's contract despite oil contamination crisis

FILE PHOTO: Nikolai Tokarev, chief executive of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, attends a session of the Energy Ministry's board in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian government will extend Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) boss Nikolai Tokarev’s contract for five years despite the contaminated oil crisis at the pipeline monopoly a year ago.

A spokeswoman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on Monday said that his office has approved the contract extension for Tokarev, who turns 70 in December and is a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. His current five-year contract expires this month.

The order is subject to approval by Transneft’s state-controlled shareholders.

The discovery of organic chlorides and other toxins in pipelines was the biggest such crisis in the history of Russian oil and led to a drop in oil exports last year and multimillion-dollar compensation claims from customers.

Transneft, which transports more than 80% of all oil produced in Russia via its network, has already paid some damages to Kazakhstan, Hungarian energy company MOL and French oil major Total.

However, it has yet to iron out its differences over the dirty oil crisis with Russia’s largest oil producer, Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, another Putin ally.

Transneft last month said that it had raised reserves for payments related to contaminated oil in the Druzhba pipeline to 26.1 billion roubles ($351 million), of which it had already paid 8.2 billion roubles.

Tokarev worked with Putin in the KGB in East Germany during the 1980s.

In Kremlin TV footage of a birthday party in 2017 for Tokarev and Putin’s former KGB colleague Lazar Matveev, the president tells guests that working with Matveev had been a great school of life for him and Tokarev.