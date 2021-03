FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Russia February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday that oil shipments via the Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline to the Pacific port of Kozmino and Rosneft’s Komsomolsk refinery had resumed after planned maintenance.

Oil flows continue as usual after a 72-hour-long suspension for planned work, Transneft said.