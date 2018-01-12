FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Commodities
January 12, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Russia's Transneft says dispute with Sberbank resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) has resolved its dispute over financial derivatives with the country’s largest lender, Sberbank, on “mutually beneficial terms”, a Transneft official said on Friday.

    The dispute was over deals on derivatives concluded in 2013 that resulted in losses for Transneft of around 67 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) due to a sharp depreciation in the rouble.

    Maxim Grishanin, Transneft’s first vice president, also told reporters that the company expects its dividend payout this year to be on a par with what it paid last year.

    Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.