MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on his visit to Ankara on Thursday, Kremlin said in a statement on Monday after the presidents spoke by phone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) listens to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool - RC16F549B7E0

They also discussed the cooperation of Russia and Turkey in Syria, according to the statement.