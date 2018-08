MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed bilateral relations and the international agenda on Thursday during a trip to Singapore, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The ministers spoke on the sidelines of a meeting of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the ministry said.