December 29, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Turkey says will get two missile batteries from Russia in 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will buy two S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries from Russia under an accord signed on Friday, with the first delivery planned for the first quarter of 2020, the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) said on Friday.

In a statement, the SSM said Turkish personnel would manage the systems, rather than Russian advisors, and added the accord included clauses on cooperation for technologic gains and joint development.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu, editing by Larry King

