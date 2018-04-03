Erdogan says Turkey, Russia may cooperate on defense projects besides S-400

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey may cooperate with Russia on defense projects besides the S-400 missile defense system which Moscow has agreed to supply to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Turkey signed an agreement to buy the S-400 system in late December in a move which raised concern in the West because they cannot be integrated into NATO’s military architecture.