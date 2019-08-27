Russia delivers another S-400 battery to Turkey: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Russian servicemen sit in the cabins of S-400 missile air defence systems in Tverskaya Street before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia delivered another battery of Russian S-400 missile defenses on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying.

“By the way, another delivery was made this morning,” Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who was on a visit to Russia.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said that the delivery of a second battery of S-400 defense system had started as of Tuesday and that it would take around one month.