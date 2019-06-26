World News
June 26, 2019 / 11:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia to deliver first S-400 missile to Turkey in July: reports

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meets at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will make first delivery of the S-400 missile systems to Turkey in July, Russian news agencies cited the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport saying on Wednesday, in accordance with the earlier-stated plans.

“We are making first delivery in July as part of out plans,” Alexander Mikheev is quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The plans of Turkey, a NATO member, have irked Washington, which threatened with sanctions against Ankara if it goes ahead with the purchase.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below