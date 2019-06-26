Russia to deliver first S-400 missile to Turkey in July: reports

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meets at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will make first delivery of the S-400 missile systems to Turkey in July, Russian news agencies cited the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport saying on Wednesday, in accordance with the earlier-stated plans.

“We are making first delivery in July as part of out plans,” Alexander Mikheev is quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The plans of Turkey, a NATO member, have irked Washington, which threatened with sanctions against Ankara if it goes ahead with the purchase.