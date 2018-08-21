FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 11:01 AM / a minute ago

Russia to start delivering S-400 defense system to Turkey in 2019: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will begin delivering its advanced S-400 missile defense system to Turkey in 2019, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport as saying on Tuesday.

The United States has expressed concern that NATO member Turkey’s planned deployment of the Russian-made S-400 could risk the security of several U.S.-made weapons used by Turkey, including the F-35 jet.

Rosoboronexport also said it would switch to using local currencies in deals with foreign trade partners, instead of using the dollar, the RIA news agency reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

