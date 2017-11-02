FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia wants $2 billion from Turkey for S-400 air defense missiles: TASS
#World News
November 2, 2017 / 8:49 AM / in 15 minutes

Russia wants $2 billion from Turkey for S-400 air defense missiles: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has sold its advanced S-400 air defense missile system to Turkey for over $2 billion, Sergei Chemezov, the head of state conglomerate Rostec, said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.

The deal with Turkey, a NATO member, has caused some disquiet in the United States.

Turkey originally awarded a $3.4 billion contract for a defense system to China in 2013, but canceled that two years later, saying it would concentrate on developing a system domestically.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

