FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 6, 2018 / 8:39 AM / in a day

Russia says can complete construction of Turkey power plant alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is able to complete the construction of Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant even if it is unable to attract other investors, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

Construction site of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is seen during the groundbreaking ceremony in Mersin, Turkey April 3, 2018. Depo Photos via REUTERS

“Already, $3 billion has been invested... If they won’t find an investor, it means that the plant will be built by Akkuyu Nuclear,” Novak said, referring to a company owned by the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom.

Russian firm Rosatom has been seeking investors for a 49 percent stake in the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project.

The project is planned to be financed by Rosatom and its partners involving loans from export-import agencies and banks.

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.