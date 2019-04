Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 8 April 2019. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey will continue their efforts to establish peace in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on Monday.

Putin also said he and Erdogan discussed the supply of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.