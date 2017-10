MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said that the government is ready to discuss resuming import of Turkish tomatoes from a limited group of suppliers, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Locals shop and buy vegetables in a bazaar in Ankara July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Dvorkovich said that it was only a suggestion which had not been approved by the Russian government yet.