MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is likely to partially allow Turkish tomato imports at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2018, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.

Tomatoes for sale are seen in Moscow, Russia September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The imports would not exceed 50,000 tonnes, Dvorkovich told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference.