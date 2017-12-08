Erdogan, Putin to discuss Syria, Jerusalem during meeting in Turkey: sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Turkey on Monday, Dec. 11, to discuss developments in Syria and Jerusalem with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish presidential sources said on Friday.

Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia shake hands before a three-way summit between the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey in Sochi, Russia November 22, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Kremlin confirmed the visit by Putin on Friday, saying the two leaders would discuss energy projects and “key international problems”.

Erdogan and Putin held a phone call on Thursday where they agreed that the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will negatively impact the region’s peace and stability.