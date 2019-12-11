World News
December 11, 2019 / 7:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Putin, Erdogan pledge to continue military cooperation: Kremlin

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during a joint news conference following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan pledged to continue cooperation in the military and energy spheres, the Kremlin said on Wednesday,

The pledge, made in a phone call, comes after a Turkish presidential spokesman said American legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not affect Ankara’s use of the Russian S-400 missile defense system even if it passes the U.S. Congress.

A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of the S-400 system.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

