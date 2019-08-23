Turkey's Erdogan to visit Russia on Aug. 27: Turkish presidency

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will make a one-day official visit to Russia on August 27, the Turkish presidency said on Friday, hours after he held a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to discuss developments in northwestern Syria.

In the phone call, Erdogan told Putin that an offensive by forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Moscow, was causing a humanitarian crisis and posed a threat to Turkey’s national security.