Russia still choosing between TurkStream extension options

FILE PHOTO - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev delivers a speech during a meeting with Russian regional leaders at the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi, Russia February 15, 2019. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is still considering various options to extend the second part of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline that Russia is laying under Black Sea to bypass Ukraine, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

In an interview with Bulgarian daily Trud released early on Monday ahead of a visit by Medvedev to Bulgaria, Russia’s head of the government said the future of the pipeline extension depends on the interest of other countries and steps they take.

“The final decision does not depend solely on us. Choosing between various options for the TurkStream extension will be, to a large extent, determined by the readiness of gas transport infrastructure,” Medvedev said.

Russian gas giant Gazprom, which supplies about 34 percent of the European gas market, built the first line of the TurkStream pipeline to Turkey for local gas consumption.

The extension is part of the Kremlin’s plans to bypass Ukraine, currently the main transit route for Russian gas to Europe, and to strengthen its hold on European gas markets.

Bulgaria launched a tender for the new gas link with Turkey in mid-2018 in a move to persuade Russia to extend the second part of the TurkStream pipeline to its border rather than Greece.