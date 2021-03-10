Russia says Twitter restrictions will affect video, photo content - Ifax

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian move to slow down the speed of Twitter will affect video and photo content, and not text content, the Interfax news agency cited a communications watchdog official as saying on Wednesday.

The official said the restriction, which was announced earlier on Wednesday, would remain in place until Twitter had removed all illegal content on its website.