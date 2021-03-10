Kremlin, on forced Twitter slowdown, says firms must obey Russian law

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Moscow had no desire to block any internet resources after the state communications regulator said it was restricting the use of Twitter but that companies had to follow Russian law.

Roskomnadzor, accusing the social media platform of repeatedly failing to remove banned content from its site, said on Wednesday it was slowing down the speed of Twitter and threatened to block the service completely.