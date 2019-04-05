Russian court finds Twitter failed to provide information on data: TASS

FILE PHOTO - The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Twitter 3,000 roubles ($46) on Friday for failing to supply information to Russia’s authorities on where it stores its Russian users’ personal data, TASS news agency reported.

Russian legislation requires social media companies to store user data on servers located in Russia. At the moment, the only tools Russia has to enforce its data rules are fines that typically only come to very small sums or blocking the offending online services, which is an option fraught with technical difficulties.