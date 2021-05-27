Russian court fines Twitter 7 million roubles for failing to delete content

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday said it had handed social network operator Twitter two fines totalling 7 million roubles ($95,310) for failing to delete banned content.

Russia has taken steps in recent months to regulate and curb the power of social media and technology giants.

More fines are expected to be announced later in the day.

($1 = 73.4425 roubles)