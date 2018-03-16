Russia expects West to take new steps over spy poisoning: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow expects Britain, the United States and their partners to soon take new steps against Russia related to the poisoning in Britain of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, news agency RIA quoted a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, looks on inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing at the Moscow military district court, Russia August 9, 2006. Kommersant/Yuri Senatorov via REUTERS

Russia is still offering dialogue to London and Washington, RIA quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.