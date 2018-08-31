FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 31, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia challenges arbitrator's jurisdiction in Ukraine oil dispute

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Russia is contesting the jurisdiction of the international Permanent Court of Arbitration in a dispute with Ukraine over oil rights in the Crimea region, the Hague-based court said on Friday.

Ukraine has claimed to the arbitrator that its rights to resources in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov were violated when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and built a bridge between Russia and Crimea over the Kerch Strait.

According to Russia, however, the court should have no say in the case, which started in September 2016, as the dispute mainly concerns Ukraine’s “claim to sovereignty over Crimea”.

The court said it would hear Russia’s objections and set deadlines for written submissions on whether it had jurisdiction to rule on the case.

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.