Russia's Gazprom: would accept short-term gas transit deal with Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom is willing to accept a short-term extension of its gas transit contract with Ukraine, Chief Executive Alexey Miller said on Thursday after talks with Ukraine and the European Union.

“There is a risk that Ukraine will not be able to... create an independent certified gas transit operator, an independent regulator, before Jan. 1, 2020,” Miller told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“Today we discussed that... it would make sense to consider a plan B: an extension of the current contract for some short period of time,” Miller said.