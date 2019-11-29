Ukraine's Naftogaz says new gas deal with Russia still a long way off

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz in central Kiev, Ukraine September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said on Friday that there was still a long way to go before an agreement is reached with Russia on a new gas deal.

The deal on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine and those transiting to Europe expires after Dec. 31. A new agreement has not yet been signed and talks are complicated by issues such as arbitration proceedings and Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy may discuss problems in negotiating the deal when they meet other European leaders in Paris on Dec. 9, a Kremlin spokesman said earlier on Friday.