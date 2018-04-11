FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 11, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Russia tells EU it is ready to consider gas supplies via Ukraine after 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic that Russia was ready to consider using Ukraine as a gas transit route after 2020, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Santa Cruz, Bolivia November 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado/File Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that a gas pipeline planned to run from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea could not go ahead without clarity on Ukraine’s role as a transit route for gas, appearing to harden her stance on the scheme.

The Russian energy ministry said in a statement that Novak and Sefcovic had spoken by telephone and discussed the delivery of Russian gas to European markets.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.