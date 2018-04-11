Russia tells EU it is ready to consider gas supplies via Ukraine after 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic that Russia was ready to consider using Ukraine as a gas transit route after 2020, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Santa Cruz, Bolivia November 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado/File Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that a gas pipeline planned to run from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea could not go ahead without clarity on Ukraine’s role as a transit route for gas, appearing to harden her stance on the scheme.

The Russian energy ministry said in a statement that Novak and Sefcovic had spoken by telephone and discussed the delivery of Russian gas to European markets.