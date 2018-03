KIEV (Reuters) - Gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine are flowing as normal despite Moscow’s decision to terminate contracts with Ukraine’s Naftogaz, Ukrainian state-owned gas pipeline operator Ukrtransgaz said on Saturday.

An employee of Ukrtransgaz is seen at the gas pumping station at Ukrainian settlement of Orlovka, about 280 km (174 miles) west of the Black Sea port of Odessa, January 13, 2009. REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Saturday it had started a procedure to terminate contracts with Naftogaz in an arbitration tribunal in Stockholm