March 6, 2018 / 1:45 PM / in 17 hours

Gazprom appeals Stockholm court ruling on Ukrainian gas deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has filed an appeal against a ruling by the Stockholm arbitration court on gas deliveries to Ukraine, Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the headquarters of Russian gas giant Gazprom in Moscow, Russia June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The court has ordered Gazprom to pay more than $2.5 billion to Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz - a ruling meant to conclude a long legal battle that has run alongside Ukraine’s broader political stand-off with Russia.

Medvedev also said Gazprom would file another appeal before the end of march concerning the transit issue.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

