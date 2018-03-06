Gazprom appeals Stockholm court ruling on Ukrainian gas deliveries

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has filed an appeal against a ruling by the Stockholm arbitration court on gas deliveries to Ukraine, Gazprom Deputy CEO Alexander Medvedev said in a statement on Tuesday.
The court has ordered Gazprom to pay more than $2.5 billion to Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz - a ruling meant to conclude a long legal battle that has run alongside Ukraine’s broader political stand-off with Russia.
Medvedev also said Gazprom would file another appeal before the end of march concerning the transit issue.
