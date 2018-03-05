Gazprom should compensate Ukraine for gas overpayment: Naftogaz

KIEV (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom should compensate Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz for overpaying for its gas by 34 percent, Naftogaz deputy chief executive Yuri Vitrenko said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“34 percent of the overpayment for imported gas in March will be compensated not by Ukrainians, but by Gazprom,” Vitrenko said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Last week Ukraine was forced to start importing expensive gas from Europe after Gazprom refused to restart gas supplies.