March 5, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Gazprom should compensate Ukraine for gas overpayment: Naftogaz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom should compensate Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz for overpaying for its gas by 34 percent, Naftogaz deputy chief executive Yuri Vitrenko said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“34 percent of the overpayment for imported gas in March will be compensated not by Ukrainians, but by Gazprom,” Vitrenko said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Last week Ukraine was forced to start importing expensive gas from Europe after Gazprom refused to restart gas supplies.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams and Louise Heavens

