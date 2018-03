KIEV (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine’s Naftogaz said on Thursday that Ukraine would need to cut gas consumption by 5-10 percent for four days due to Gazprom’s decision not to deliver prepaid gas to Ukraine.

FILE PHOTO: Andriy Kobolev, chief executive of Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz, addresses a news conference after gas talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“This step should be sufficient in order not to create a gas deficit in the system,” Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolev, adding that the decision would come into force on Saturday.