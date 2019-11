FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks with the media outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine may hold a new round of talks on gas supplies and transit next week, the TASS news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

Novak also said the timing of the contract signing depended on Ukraine which has yet to carry out the certification of a new operator of the gas transport system, TASS reported.