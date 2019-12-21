Deals
Russia's Gazprom to pay Ukraine $2.9 billion before December 29 to settle row

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom said on Saturday it would pay Ukraine $2.9 billion as part of a wider gas package before Dec. 29 in return for Kiev dropping another legal case.

Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz were finalizing on Saturday a gas transit deal, to keep Russian gas exports to Europe flowing after the end of 2019.

Gazprom said Ukraine was expected to sign a legal settlement and withdraw all outstanding claims before Dec. 29.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Masria Grabar, Andrey Kuzmin in Moscow and Natala Zinets in Kiev; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Edmund Blair

