Russia's Gazprom to pay Ukraine $2.9 billion before December 29 to settle row

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom said on Saturday it would pay Ukraine $2.9 billion as part of a wider gas package before Dec. 29 in return for Kiev dropping another legal case.

Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz were finalizing on Saturday a gas transit deal, to keep Russian gas exports to Europe flowing after the end of 2019.

Gazprom said Ukraine was expected to sign a legal settlement and withdraw all outstanding claims before Dec. 29.

Related Coverage Ukraine says gas deal with Russia has option for 10-year extension