WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run gas firm PGNiG (PGN.WA) has signed a deal with Naftogaz on urgent gas supplies to Ukraine after Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) unexpectedly decided not to restart supplies to Kiev, PGNiG said on Friday.

The deliveries from Poland started on Friday morning and will continue until the end of March, PGNiG said. The total volume under the monthly contract is more than 60 million cubic meters.