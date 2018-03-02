FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 5:03 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Ukraine's gas supply will be fully restored within five days: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Friday that any deficit in gas supply following a breakdown in relations with Russia’s Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would be compensated with gas from the European market.

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference in Kiev, Ukraine December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

    Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said earlier it had asked a court to terminate its gas supply and transit contracts with Ukraine after being ordered to pay $2.56 billion to Kiev in a dispute which the EU said could threaten gas flows to Europe.

    Ukraine would return to a normal supply of gas within five days, Groysman said in a televised briefing, after Ukraine’s Naftogaz NAFTO.UL signed an urgent gas supply contract with Poland’s PGNiG.

    Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
