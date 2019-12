FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following the talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Sochi, Russia December 4, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Moscow’s gas transit talks with Ukraine were progressing with difficulty, the RIA news agency reported.

Ukraine is a key transit route for Russian gas supplies to Europe but a current deal between the countries expires at the end of the year.