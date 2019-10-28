Russia says gas talks with Ukraine, EU to continue in end-November

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks with the media outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that the gas talks between Ukraine, Russia and the European Union will continue at the end of November, just a month before the current deal expires.

Novak made the comments on Russian Rossiya-24 TV after another round of talks ended in Brussels.

The current gas transit agreement between Moscow and Kiev expires after Dec. 31. The bulk of Russian gas sent to Europe flows via Ukraine.

There are a number of obstacles to a new deal, such as a political row between Kiev and Moscow, a pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine, and litigation between Russian gas supplier Gazprom and Ukraine energy company Naftogaz.