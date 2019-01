FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the high level talks about gas transit from Russia to the European Union via Ukraine will continue in May.

Novak has held the talks with the officials from Ukraine and the EU on Monday in Brussels. The current gas transit deal between Russia and Ukraine expires on Dec. 31 2019.

Related Coverage EU's Sefcovic sees no problems with Russian gas supplies via Ukraine this winter