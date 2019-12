FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

KIEV (Reuters) - Russia’s gas group Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz will meet on December 26 to discuss final details for a gas contract between the two countries, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said on Tuesday.

Naftogaz hopes that the process will be completed on December 27, Vitrenko said on Facebook.