Commodities
December 24, 2019 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ukraine to set new tariffs for Russian gas transit at border with Russia, Slovakia

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will consider setting the tariff for Russian gas transit at $16.01 a day per 1,000 cubic meters at the border with Russia, according to a draft directive from the National Regulator of Ukraine.

According to the document, Ukraine will consider setting the tariff for Russian gas transit at $9.68 a day per 1,000 cubic meters at the border with Slovakia.

The draft will be considered by the officials on Tuesday.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below