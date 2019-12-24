Ukraine to set new tariffs for Russian gas transit at border with Russia, Slovakia

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will consider setting the tariff for Russian gas transit at $16.01 a day per 1,000 cubic meters at the border with Russia, according to a draft directive from the National Regulator of Ukraine.

According to the document, Ukraine will consider setting the tariff for Russian gas transit at $9.68 a day per 1,000 cubic meters at the border with Slovakia.

The draft will be considered by the officials on Tuesday.