Ukraine to transmit 65 bcm of Russian gas in 2020 under new five-year contract

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine will transmit 65 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Europe in 2020 under a new 5-year transit contract, Russia’s pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Saturday.

Gazprom also said that in 2021-24 Ukraine will be transmitting 40 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year under the contract, which it expects to be finalised before the year-end.

Ukraine’s gas pipeline system operator said that gas talks between Russia and Ukraine will continue in Vienna.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Natalia Zinets; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alexander Smith

