Gazprom says foreign asset freeze lifted

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The freezing of some of Gazprom’s foreign assets at the request of Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz has been lifted, the Russian gas giant said on Monday.

The assets affected were in England, Wales, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, Gazprom said.

Gazprom last month said it had paid Ukraine $2.9 billion to settle a legal dispute as part of a wider gas package deal. In exchange, Ukraine was expected to sign a legal settlement and withdraw all outstanding claims.